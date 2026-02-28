Mayor's Minute: March 2026

Expand Submitted Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

An old proverb says, “No matter how long the winter is, spring is sure to follow.”

At the time of this writing, our winter has been particularly cold with temperatures in the single digits. The bad news is that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow during Groundhog Day (Feb. 2). If you’re not familiar with the tradition, the groundhog seeing his shadow indicates we’re in for another six weeks of cold weather. Maybe spring will still come soon.

On that note, this article is a good place to mention the efforts of the Vestavia Hills Garden Club and the Men’s Garden Club. I recently had the opportunity to speak with both groups and thank them for all they do. Both clubs are perfect examples of how volunteers make a difference in our city. Also, congratulations to the Garden Club for the restoration of the fountain in the garden across from the Sibyl Temple.

There are many March events to mention, but I would like to first mention Employee Appreciation Day, which is always celebrated on the first Friday in March. Our citizen surveys clearly indicate that our city employees have a high customer satisfaction rating among our citizens. They truly contribute to the quality of life that we enjoy in Vestavia Hills. March is also the beginning of our Dogwood Festival.

One big event this March is The Exceptional Foundation’s 22nd annual Chili Cook-Off, which will be held in the Urban Center (Liberty Park) on March 7 at 10:30 a.m. This is one of the most-attended charity events in the Birmingham metro area. It was named one of the best community events by About Town Magazine. I will have the honor of being one of the judges for the best-tasting chili at the event. If you like all-you-can-eat chili and live music, you need to join us.

Other March events include the All-Nashville Roadshow, which will be on March 13 at Wald Park starting at 7 p.m. This event will feature country artists such as Charlie Argo, Gloria Anderson and Summerlyn Powers. More than a concert, the event will showcase Nashville’s food, craft beer and culture. It looks to be another great event at Wald Park.

I wish you all a joyous spring with warmer weather.