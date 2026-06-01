Mayor's Minute: June 2026

× Expand Submitted Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

Let’s start this month’s “Mayor’s Minute” by talking about the “First Responders Picnic” sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club, which was held on the lawn at City Hall. This annual event recognizes our city’s first responders and their families. I always point out that the families of our first responders deserve recognition because they live with constant concern about the safety of their loved ones. I salute these families and the men and women of our police and fire departments.

Father’s Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June. This year it will be Sunday, June 21. Father’s Day began in 1910, two years after the first official celebration of Mother’s Day. Last month we celebrated Mother’s Day, so let’s not forget to recognize our fathers this month.

Vestavia Hills will have our “I Love America” event on the evening of June 25 at Wald Park. Come join us as we celebrate the founding of our country. There will be sponsor booths, children’s activities sponsored by Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, entertainment by Pool Hall Special and, of course, the fireworks show! This is always one of the most attended events in our city. I hope to see you there.

With recent occurrences of injuries to pedestrians or young people utilizing electric scooters or other electric-powered devices, our city, along with our schools, will be addressing safety issues and rules regarding the use of these “micromobility” devices.

Parents, we need your help. We have recently seen an increase in children operating high-powered e-bikes, e-scooters and other motor-driven cycles in areas where they are not legally permitted or without meeting age and safety requirements. Our goal is to keep everyone safe – riders, pedestrians and drivers.

We absolutely want kids outside enjoying their summer and spending time with friends. At the same time, it’s important for parents and guardians to understand the laws and safety requirements that apply to these devices. Many high-speed electric devices are not considered standard bicycles under Alabama law. Depending on their speed and motor size, they may legally qualify as motor vehicles and require a driver’s license, registration, insurance and/or a Department of Transportation-approved motorcycle helmet to operate.

In addition, these vehicles are not permitted on public sidewalks or in city parks. For more information, please review the Vestavia Hills Micromobility Guidelines at vhal.org/micromobility-guidelines. Thank you for partnering with us to help keep Vestavia Hills safe and enjoyable for everyone! Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable summer.