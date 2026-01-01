Vestavia Hills Mayor's Minute by Ashley Curry: January 2026

× Expand Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

December was a busy month, and hopefully you were able to participate in the numerous city events. I hope Santa was good to you and your family.

I don’t know about you, but I am absolutely amazed at how quickly 2025 came and went. So here we are in 2026. Happy New Year!

I have previously shared a popular quotation from Mark Twain, in which he said, “Now is the accepted time to make your annual good resolutions.” I think he is also credited with saying that “New Year’s resolutions come in one year and out the other.”

Personally, I like this thought from Brad Paisley. He said, “New Year’s Day is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!” As we start with a “blank” page, let’s make resolutions we can keep and do the things we want to do for ourselves, but let’s also do the things we know we should do for others.

In a sermon a few years ago, Dr. Bill Brunson, senior minister at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, asked the congregation, “Will the direction you are taking get you to your intended destination?”

I will apply this thought to the vision we have for Vestavia Hills. I think we would all agree that we intend for Vestavia Hills to be the “life above” with the quality of life that we all desire. The question is, are we going in the direction that will lead to our intended goal?

I am satisfied that we are heading in the right direction. We have a dedicated city council, a true professional city manager and a superb staff of department heads who will continue the success that we have enjoyed.

Early in the new year we will begin the strategic planning sessions to chart the course for our city. You have heard about some of the planned projects in Liberty Park for the coming year, which include a new police facility, a maintenance facility and a branch library. The veterans memorial at Altadena Valley Park will come to fruition this year. You will hear more about these in the coming months.

In closing, if you are making a New Year’s resolution for this year, may I suggest a resolution to volunteer some of your time or talent to the volunteer groups that contribute so much to the quality of life that we enjoy in Vestavia Hills. There are opportunities for all age groups — our senior programs, our library, our schools, our parks and recreation, our civic clubs and our churches — just to name a few. All have opportunities for volunteers.