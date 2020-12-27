Mayor's Minute: January 2021

I don’t know about you, but I am glad to see the year 2020 come to a close. My New Year’s resolution is to be hopeful for a better year in 2021. If there was ever a time that we needed a “happy new year,” it is now. I am told that there are some people who intend to stay up till midnight on New Year’s Eve just to make sure 2020 is over and gone for good.

If nothing else, 2020 made us reflect on the blessings that we have. These blessings include our families, our health, our city and the value of friendships.

As we start the new year, I would like to share some thoughts from John Ed Mathison, the former pastor of Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery. John Ed, as he is affectionally known, is the Founder of the John Ed Mathison Leadership Ministries. See their website at johnedmathison.org.

In light of the experiences we had during 2020, he suggested that we reflect on “counting” what truly matters and not the negative issues that we have seen this year. For instance, we have counted people for the census, the number of COVID-19 cases, calories and votes (and recounted votes). The list of counting went on and on.

Mathison challenges us to count the things that really matter. The following are some of the correct things that he recommends we count in the new year:

► Count your blessings. Count the blessings you have and don’t dwell on the burdens that you may be experiencing.

► Count your friends. Too many people focus on “foes,” either real or imagined. It is natural for some people not to like us or what we are doing. Cherish the friendships you have.

► Count your opportunities. Do not focus on the obstacles; you will be overwhelmed if you do. Focus on opportunities and you will be encouraged. There are many opportunities for us this year. Look for ways to be involved and help others.

► Count your successes. We all have setbacks, but everybody can find more successes to count.

► Count your compliments. There are always more compliments than there are complaints.

Mathison closes his thoughts with some good advice for counting in the new year, “counting incorrectly counts the things that don’t actually matter. Counting correctly counts the things that really count.”

I wish you all a better new year. I hope your resolutions will include counting things that matter.