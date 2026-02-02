Mayor's Minute: February 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ashley Curry Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry

I hope that everyone had a happy New Year, and I wish you a healthy and prosperous 2026.

There is much to be excited about this coming year. Construction is continuing on several projects that we should complete this year.

First, the widening and sidewalk addition of Massey Road should be finished by the summer of this year. My recent inspection revealed that the “high wall” addition on the east side is coming along. This project, which has taken longer than we anticipated, is coming to fruition.

The pedestrian bridge connecting the library and Wald Park should be completed this spring.

We are awaiting the elevator installation in order to complete this project.

I look forward to the construction of our Veterans Memorial at Altadena Valley Park. The city council recently approved the construction contract for this project, and we should see that project get underway in the next few months.

Infrastructure issues such as road paving will continue this year. In fact, at the Jan. 6 meeting, the Vestavia Hills City Council approved an increase in spending to pave about eight miles of roads in the city in 2026.

I would also like to share some “state-of-the-city” topics with you. First and foremost, our city is in good financial standing. Sales tax revenue for 2025 showed an increase of 6.7% — well ahead of what was projected for the year. Our ad valorem tax revenues were also ahead of projections. Our city has been rated AAA by both Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

We are one of a few cities in Alabama that have an AAA by these rating services.

Our public safety departments are operating exceptionally well. Our police department is doing well, as evidenced by the low crime rate within our city. Our fire department has an Insurance Services Office 1 rating, which places us in the top 4% nationwide. Both of these departments receive high marks from the annual citizen survey.

The Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off, a long-time Birmingham tradition, is relocating to The Urban Center at Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills for its 22nd year. The event, scheduled for March 7, could be one of the most-attended events in our city with a projected 15,000 attendees. Come out and enjoy all-you-can-eat chili, live music and friendly competition, all in support of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

All in all, Vestavia Hills has a promising year ahead.