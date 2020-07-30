Mayor's Minute: August 2020

I hope everyone had a good summer in spite of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. It has certainly been a challenge carrying on business operations under what has been described as the “new normal.” I am optimistic that this will pass, and we can return to the “normal” to which we were accustomed.

Since my last submission, the county has implemented a public health order regarding face coverings. The link for the order can be found on the Jefferson County Health Department website. This order describes face covering requirements for indoor and outdoor activity. It is incumbent for us to follow this directive simply to protect each other.

The number of cases in Alabama continues to rise and several states (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) require Alabama residents to quarantine for two weeks if visiting those states. This requirement will remain in force until our numbers show a decline for a certain time period (consecutive days). On July 7, the state Department of Health reported that during the past 14-day period, 13,511 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 127,292 individuals tested (10.6%). As this article is being written, Alabama remains one of 19 states that has not shown the required decrease in cases to be removed from the quarantine requirement.

On a positive note, the pandemic has changed the manner in which we conduct business, but we have been able to adapt without significant disruptions in city services. As you know, we have gotten efficient at conducting City Council meetings by Zoom or Webex. We have conducted various boards and commission meetings that have a small number of participants by adhering to social distancing guidelines and facemasks. We have modified office spaces by installing plexiglass shielding for interaction with our citizens.

This has been a year of many “firsts” for our city. Our first City Council meeting by Zoom took place March 30. On July 14, I presented the “State of the City” address also by Zoom. The use of video communications for city meetings will probably continue well after the pandemic is over.

Some of the highlights from the “State of the City” address include:

During the first six months of this fiscal year, Vestavia Hills recorded the strongest financial results (sales tax revenues, residential/commercial real estate growth) in the city’s history;

Vestavia Hills received AAA rating from Moody’s, one of only three Alabama cities to receive the AAA rating;

Vestavia Hills again rated as the No. 1 city for livability in Alabama (areavibes.org);

Vestavia Hills rated as the safest city in Alabama for cities with more than 22,000 people (safehome.org);

Our Community Spaces and Infrastructure Plan coming to fruition (completion of Cahaba Heights Park with others expected soon);

Added city staff to address senior adult activities and additional recreational programming.

In spite of the virus, we are completing other long overdue quality of life initiatives such as our new Community Center adjacent to City Hall, renovation of Wald Park, park improvements at SHAC, the road widening of Crosshaven Drive, and various sidewalk projects in the city.

Until next month, stay safe and as always, “shop local!”