Mayor's Minute: April 2026

× Expand Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

Our city on March 7 hosted the Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off at the Urban Center.

This event is one of the largest and most-attended charitable events in the Birmingham metro area. Our city is delighted to have hosted this event. As one of many judges for the event, I will give you an update on my experience next month. I hope you were able to join the many thousands for this annual event.

Since the Vestavia Country Club is undergoing renovations, our Dogwood Prayer Breakfast will be held on April 21 at the Vestavia Hills Methodist Church. You will not want to miss this event. We always seek speakers that can share inspirational stories of overcoming hardships and how their faith, combined with sheer determination, carried them through their particular ordeals.

This year’s speaker is no exception. You will hear Emily Burton describe her incredible story of recovery from drug addiction. There were three key factors that enabled her recovery. The first was the unwavering support of her parents. They never gave up hope for her and supported her throughout her recovery. The second key factor was the help and guidance she received from The Lovelady Center. Founded on the principle that everyone deserves the opportunity for another chance, they literally saved her from drug addiction and helped her become a productive citizen again. The third factor was her strong belief in God. She was raised in a Christian home, and the effects of addiction did not sway her belief. Her faith helped her throughout the ordeal.

You will be inspired by her journey from addiction to recovery. You will also hear prayers of praise and thanksgiving, prayers for our young people, and prayers for our nation and world. It is a time to reflect on the freedoms that we enjoy. Freedoms that so many people in other countries don’t have.

I hope to see you there. You can contact the Chamber of Commerce for tickets to the event.

Other upcoming events in April include the Easter Extravaganza at Wald Park on April 3 and the Bunny Hop Egg Hunt at Cahaba Heights Park, also on April 3. On April 8, you will want to attend the Dogwood Luncheon and Fashion Show. This event will be at the Civic Center starting at 10 a.m. The Historical Society’s self-guided historical homes tour, which began March 21, will continue through April 5.

Let’s all enjoy the beautiful springtime in Vestavia Hills.