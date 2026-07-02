Mayor's Minute: July 2026

Expand Submitted Vestavia Hills mayor Ashley Curry

I hope you were able to attend this year’s I Love America Night held at Wald Park on Thursday, June 25. This annual event is one of the most-attended events in our city with more than 5,000 people participating. This event is made possible by our Chamber of Commerce and many corporate sponsors.

As we head into our Fourth of July, I hope you will celebrate with your family and enjoy one of America’s best holidays. I also hope you will take time to reflect on the “price” paid for us so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have. Many have reminded us that freedom is not free, but one of my favorite quotes on freedom came from President Ronald Reagan. He said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.”

On a lighter note, July is also National Ice Cream Month. As summer heats up, you may find yourself eating more ice cream, the beloved frozen treat, which has been a source of joy for people of all ages for centuries. Beyond its delightful taste and various flavors, ice cream offers several surprising health benefits that may just make you appreciate it even more. In moderation, enjoying a scoop or two of this frozen delight can contribute to your overall well-being.

In 1984, July was designated National Ice Cream Month. Every year, the third Sunday of the month is National Ice Cream Day. I will certainly celebrate on this designated holiday. I wish everyone an enjoyable Fourth of July, and God bless America!