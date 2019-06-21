Mayor’s Minute

× Expand Courtesy of Ashley Curry. Ashley Curry

During my tenure as mayor, I have mentioned numerous times that volunteers and volunteer programs add so much to the quality of life that we enjoy in Vestavia Hills. One such program that contributes to our quality of life is the Senior Citizens Transportation Program that operates under the auspices of our Parks and Recreation Department.

The genesis of this program dates back to 1983, when then City Council member Sara Wuska realized there was a need for this type of service. Ms. Wuska reviewed a survey of city transportation funded by the Birmingham Metropolitan Transportation Department and determined that one-third of Vestavia’s population was 55 years of age or older. Realizing we had senior citizens in need of transportation services, she organized the Senior Citizens Transportation Program.

She realized that the program, under the direction of the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation, had to include a cooperative effort between the city and volunteer citizens in order to be successful. In fact, without the use of volunteers, it probably would not be sustainable. That foresight has proven to be correct. The relationship between the volunteer drivers and the riders adds a personal dimension that would not exist under a privately run agency.

Today, the demographics of our city are basically the same. Senior citizens still comprise the largest percentage of our population (over 60%). The need for senior transportation services still exists and will only increase as the “baby boomer” generation ages. Presently we are assisting around 85 “riders,” with 25 to 30 each week. Our schedule is as follows:

Tuesday and Thursday: Medical visits, doctor appointments, etc.

Wednesday and Friday: Errand days (shopping, etc.)

Wednesday only for Cahaba Heights

We currently have 11 drivers and need to recruit additional volunteers. If interested, please call the Parks and Recreation office at 978-0166. You have the option to use your personal vehicle or a city vehicle for this assignment.

Thanks to all the volunteers that participate in this outstanding program for our seniors.

On this Fourth of July, I hope you will celebrate with your family and enjoy one of America’s best holidays. I also hope you will take time to reflect on the “price” paid for us to enjoy our freedom. Many have reminded us that freedom is not free, but one of my favorite quotes on freedom came from President Ronald Reagan. He said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.”

God bless our military and God bless America.