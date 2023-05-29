Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - June 2023

× Expand Mayor Ashley Curry

I hope everyone is having an enjoyable summer.

We’ve hosted several events recently in Vestavia Hills. The Vestavia Hills Beautification Board hosted the 44th annual Vestavia Belles Presentation at Vestavia Country Club. Each year the newly-selected Belles are introduced. These young ladies are sophomores at the high school. The junior class that will be serving their second year are recognized and finally, the Senior Belles are presented and recognized for their service. Between their duties as hostesses for city events and volunteers at the Library in the Forest, these young ladies provide outstanding volunteer service to our city.

The First Responders Picnic, sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club, was held on the lawn at City Hall. This annual event recognizes our city’s first responders and their families. I always point out that the families of our first responders deserve recognition because they live with constant concern about the safety of their loved ones. I salute these families and the men and women of our police and fire departments.

I attended the VHHS Awards Day on April 19 and participated in the athletic awards that were presented by Coach Buddy Anderson. As you may recall, three VHHS football coaches were killed in an automobile accident in August 1971. In September 1971, the city passed Resolution 332, which honors coaches Thomas Harold Ward, Robert Cooper Ray and Phillip M. Puccio.

These awards are given to deserving male and female athletes as selected by the VHHS Athletic Department. It is fitting that Coach Buddy Anderson presents these awards, as he represents the character and leadership attributes that these three coaches instilled in our student athletes. Congratulations to this year’s recipients and thank you, Coach Anderson.

At our high school graduation on May 23, I challenged the graduates to be “significant” as they pursue success in their respective careers. I used Dr. Albert Sweitzer as an example. He left a very distinguished career as a theologian, professional musician and medical doctor in Strasbourg, Austria, to become a medical missionary in Africa. At a commencement address for a boy’s school, Dr. Sweitzer stated, “I do not know what your destiny will be, but I do know the only ones among you who will be truly happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve others.”

Father’s Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June. This year it will be Sunday, June 18. Father’s Day began in 1910, two years after the first official celebration of Mother’s Day. Last month we celebrated Mother’s Day, so let’s not forget to recognize our fathers this month.

Finally, we must remember to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day on July 4. To start the celebration, Vestavia Hills will have our “I Love America” event on the evening of June 22 at Wald Park. Come join us as we celebrate the founding of our country. There will be free swimming at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex, sponsor booths, children’s activities sponsored by Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, live music featuring Chevy 6 and a fireworks show.

Enjoy your summer.