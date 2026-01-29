Vestavia Voice: February 2026 Preview: Editor's Note

× Expand File photo Jon Anderson

Vestavia Hills is losing a wealth of experience with the retirement of City Clerk Rebecca Leavings and Finance Director Melvin Turner, both of whom have served the city for decades.

But city officials have been preparing for this day and have people who have been in training to pick up where Leavings and Turner leave off. Umang Patel has been a backup city clerk for Leavings for a while and learned the ropes, and Zach Clifton, who has been deputy finance director for four years, has been pickup up the tricks of the trade from Turner.

I hope you enjoy reading our February cover story about these two people who are stepping into new leadership positions to help guide the city in the next phase of its journey.

Also in this edition, we tell you about new Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Chairman Taylor Burton, Cahaba Heights Crossfit enthusiast Jacki Rodgers, Karen’s Hallmark Shop owner Karen Burgess and Vestavia Hills High School student Kaidyn Rogers.

Happy reading!