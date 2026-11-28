Expand Kyle Parmley Managing editor Kyle Parmley.

It’s hard to believe we’re already closing the book on 2026. December always sneaks up on me, and with it comes the urge to look back before looking ahead.

There was plenty to be proud of this year. We told stories about neighbors doing remarkable things, informed the community about the issues shaping the next chapter and spent a lot of Friday nights following your teams. I’m grateful for every person who took the time to read a page or click on a story in our publications. None of this works without you.

There were also things I wish had gone better. Some stories we didn’t get to. Some we got to later than we should have. A few deadlines came and went faster than I’d like to admit. I’ll try to continue improving as we move forward.

Thanks for reading. 2027 will be here soon!