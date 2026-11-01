Editor's Note: November 2026

When I think of November, two things come to mind: Thanksgiving and the Iron Bowl.

For most of the country, Thanksgiving is the holiday, and everything else is just noise around it. Not here. The turkey still matters and the family time still matters, but that Saturday afternoon doesn’t take a back seat to anything. People build their whole weekend around both, and nobody thinks twice about it.

It makes sense, really. Thanksgiving and the Iron Bowl both bring people together. Each year, family and friends rekindle the same old arguments.

Around here, we don’t really get two holidays that week. We get one, stretched across four days, with better food and worse arguments.

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