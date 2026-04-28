Editor's Note: May 2026

× Expand Jon Anderson Jon Anderson Jon Anderson

Sometimes you don’t have to build new facilities to handle increased demand. You can make tweaks to existing facilities to maximize usage.

As I share in one of our cover stories for May, that’s what Vestavia Hills officials are doing with the competition pool at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park. Adding heaters to the pool will enable usage year round instead of just from Memorial Day to Labor Day. There is increased cost to operate, but officials believe the upgrades will pay for themselves pretty quickly with rentals.

Also this month, Kelli Hewett shares about a Vestavia Hills High graduate making a mark on Birmingham's culinary scene, and April Coffey introduces you to VHHS alum and opera singer Elizabeth Hanje. Happy reading, and happy spring!