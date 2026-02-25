Editor's Note: Preview of the March 2026 Vestavia Voice

× Expand Jon Anderson Jon Anderson Jon Anderson

The official first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere is March 20.

As someone who isn’t very fond of cold weather, I am so glad to see the seasons about to change again. And with the arrival of springtime come more events in the city.

This March edition includes a rundown of some of those, such as a concert at Wald Park with three musicians from Nashville, a pop-up art market in Cahaba Heights, and a debate and party to mark the 250th birthday of our country.

On the cover, contributing writer Emily Reed tells us about a new event at Liberty Park. The Exceptional Foundation is moving its annual Chili Cook-Off fundraiser to the Urban Center. The Chili Cook-Off has had a long history — 21 years — in Homewood, but with the landscape changing at Brookwood Village, organizers felt it was time for a change and found their new venue here in Vestavia Hills.

Enjoy the chili, and hopefully this month won’t be as chilly as the past couple.