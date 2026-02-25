Editor's Note: Preview of the March 2026 Vestavia Voice

by

Editor's Perspective

The official first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere is March 20.

As someone who isn’t very fond of cold weather, I am so glad to see the seasons about to change again. And with the arrival of springtime come more events in the city.

This March edition includes a rundown of some of those, such as a concert at Wald Park with three musicians from Nashville, a pop-up art market in Cahaba Heights, and a debate and party to mark the 250th birthday of our country.

On the cover, contributing writer Emily Reed tells us about a new event at Liberty Park. The Exceptional Foundation is moving its annual Chili Cook-Off fundraiser to the Urban Center. The Chili Cook-Off has had a long history — 21 years — in Homewood, but with the landscape changing at Brookwood Village, organizers felt it was time for a change and found their new venue here in Vestavia Hills.

Enjoy the chili, and hopefully this month won’t be as chilly as the past couple.