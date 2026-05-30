Editor's Note: June 2026

× Expand Jon Anderson Jon Anderson Jon Anderson

This will be my last editor’s note for the Vestavia Voice.

We’re doing some reorganizing in our company, Starnes Media, and I have switched into a new role as news editor for at least five of our newspapers, including the Vestavia Voice, Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Village Living and 280 Living.

In that role, I’ll be coordinating our government coverage across those publications.

I’ll still be keeping up with government news in Vestavia Hills, but our managing editor, Kyle Parmley, will be coordinating other types of news coverage in the community.

If you have news tips or story ideas related to city government in Vestavia Hills, I’m your man, and you can reach me at janderson@starnesmedia.com. Otherwise, for story ideas outside the government realm, feel free to reach out to Kyle at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.

We truly want to provide you with information that you want and need in order to live an informed life and make good decisions to better our community. Best to you all!