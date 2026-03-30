Vestavia Voice Editor's Note: April 2026

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I remember as a teenager one of the first jobs I had was helping fill in for a custodian at a nearby elementary school due to some health issues the custodian had.

My work was done at night — cleaning the cafeteria and bathrooms, vacuuming, washing windows, cleaning the water fountains, etc. I also cut the grass and maintained the grounds at that school during the summer. It was a great experience and gave me a taste of all the work that goes into making a school a clean and safe place for children, teachers and staff.

I gained a great deal of appreciation for custodians.

But because my work was after hours, I didn’t have the interaction with the kids. As you’ll see in Kelli Hewett’s feature this month on Pizitz Middle School custodian Orenzo Hardy, custodians play an important role in helping children and teachers directly, too.

Here’s a big thank you to Mr. O and the many other custodians who play a crucial role in our schools.