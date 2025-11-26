Vestavia Voice December 2025 Preview: Holiday traditions (Editor's Note)

× Expand File photo Jon Anderson

Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Christ — and for many, it’s also a time full of family traditions as they do it together.

That’s the case for the Monroe family, who live off Rocky Ridge Road in the Tanglewood Brook neighborhood. Each year, the Monroe family lights up a 120-foot-tall pine tree with Christmas lights that can be seen from miles away.

Emily Reed, one of our contributing writers, took time to dig into the story behind the tree and the details of the family tradition that has become a blessing not only for the Monroes but the surrounding community. I hope you enjoy reading that cover story this month.

Also, in this edition, you’ll find a rundown of other holiday events that have become a tradition for many in Vestavia Hills, such as the city’s annual holiday parade in Liberty Park, gingerbread house competition, breakfast with Santa, menorah lighting and Reindeer Dash 5K.

Wishing all of you a merry Christmas!