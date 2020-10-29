Column: The return of sports inspires gratefulness

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. The scene during the Vestavia Hills vs. Oak Mountain football game Sept. 11 at ThompsonReynolds Stadium.

I was a bit apprehensive at first.

I wasn’t sure what I would encounter upon walking into Milton Frank Stadium on Aug. 20. That was the site of the first high school football game I covered this fall, between Spain Park and the host, Huntsville.

After a long spring and longer summer, in which everyone’s way of life was altered dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of high school football had the chance to be one of the most significant returns to a somewhat normal aspect of my life and job.

The atmosphere was subdued, admittedly. The typical pregame pageantry was muted. The stadium capacity was limited. The pre-game coin toss was conducted in a “socially distanced” manner, in which two officials and one player from each stood in a diamond formation, roughly 10 feet apart from one another.

But then the whistle blew, the ball was kicked off, and that old feeling came over me yet again.

It was a football game. Like the hundreds I’ve attended and covered before, it was pretty close to feeling like just another football game.

And that was all I could have hoped.

The previous months consisted of writing stories about student-athletes dealing with the disappointment of losing their spring seasons.

But during that game, all I focused on was how well the Spain Park football team was playing. It was quite refreshing.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association and Executive Director Steve Savarese deserve a tremendous amount of credit for their leadership in bringing prep sports back to schools across the state. Recognizing the many hurdles and obstacles in the way, they took each of them head on, determined to resume these activities that mean so much to the communities, programs, families and kids near and far.

The fall sports season has not gone perfectly by any means. Athletes have been forced to miss games while quarantining, whether through a positive COVID-19 case or through contact tracing. Games have been canceled or postponed due to similar concerns. But that was to be expected.

The schools and their faculties also have earned their share of praise. Hours upon hours have been spent preparing football stadiums for the limited crowds this fall. Many of them have stickers and other signage directing fans where to sit in order to prioritize the health and safety of the attendees.

COVID-19 remains a real concern in the world today, but it has been awe-inspiring to see so many people in authority across the Birmingham area and the state of Alabama do everything within their power to allow kids the opportunities they deserve.

There’s no more apprehension for me in going to cover a football game or volleyball match. But there is a great deal of appreciation and admiration for the athletes performing at their peak despite all of the chaos in the world, and for the leaders that allowed them that chance.