Nine Vestavia Hills students accepted into Alabama School of Fine Arts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama School of Fine Arts. ASFA is located in downtown Birmingham and celebrating 50 years as a public school with an emphasis on theater, dance, music and visual arts, as well as creative writing and math/science.

The Alabama School of Fine Arts is pleased to announce the addition of nine Vestavia Hills students to its enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.

They are among 100 new students from across the state that were accepted into the state’s only intensive specialty-focused school in the arts, mathematics, and science. After spending each morning on robust academic coursework that exceeds state high school diploma standards, students in grades 7-12 devote sustained hours every day to honing their craft, flexing their creativity, and developing their unique voices within their chosen discipline. ASFA currently has about 350 students, and its graduates build on the creative habits of mind they develop at ASFA to establish successful careers in a wide array of fields, serving as innovative leaders, cultural champions, and role models for future generations.

From our campus in the heart of downtown Birmingham, ASFA serves as a boundary-pushing cultural convener, presenting student and professional performances in the state-of-the-art Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. At ASFA, students are embraced and supported by faculty and fellow students alike within an environment that’s inclusive and accepting of every individual. Dormitory rooms and meals are available for students who live beyond commuting distance.

The nine Vestavia Hills students accepted into the school this year are as follows:

Akhil Batchu, Junxuan Henry Chen, Raymond Liu, Shreyas Keshava and Shreyas Tandon in the Math and Science program.

Bobbie Katherine Garcia, Rishika Chakravarty and Deliah Wilkerson in Visual Arts

Arden Woertz in Creative Writing

-- Submitted by Jaronda Little