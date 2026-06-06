Young musicians can celebrate the ’90s at Mason Music Rock Band Camp

Mason Music is accepting registrations for its Summer Rock Band Camp: 90s Edition, scheduled for June 22-26 at its Cahaba Heights location.

The camp is open to students ages 10-18 who already have experience with their instrument and are ready to perform in a band setting. Campers may register with friends or be placed into bands by instructors based on their musical abilities and interests.

Throughout the week, participants will rehearse and perform popular songs from the 1990s while developing skills in collaboration, musicianship and live performance. Bands typically include vocalists, guitarists, bassists, drummers and pianists, though other instruments may be considered.

The week culminates with a live performance for family and friends at Woodlawn Theatre. Additional performance details will be provided to participating families before camp begins.

For first-time Rock Band Camp participants, Mason Music requires a brief audition video showing the student performing a favorite song to assist with band placement.

The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. Registration is $425 and closes June 15.

For more information or to register, visit masonmusic.com/group-programs/birmingham-music-camps.