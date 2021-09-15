Work ongoing inside new civic center

Photo Courtesy of TCU Consulting
Work continues inside the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center adjacent to City Hall.
While the anticipated opening date of the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center looks to be delayed, important work is happening inside the facility, said Raynor Boles with TCU Consulting.
Boles, speaking to the Vestavia Hills City Council on Sept. 13, said while the contractual date for the civic center’s opening is in November, latest projections call for it to be finished in February 2022.
“We are attacking every line item we can possibly attack,” Boles said. “When someone says they’re going to have steel on site Sept. 3 and they don’t show, it’s tough.”
Boles said the bridge installation was scheduled for the end of September, and said interior renovation work, as well as the building of the new addition, was ongoing.
Boles also gave an update on Crosshaven Drive, saying that on Sept. 27, crews will gain access to the west side of the project, allowing them to begin improving that section of the road.
Work continues on looking at possible scope reductions or other options to reduce the projected price of Phase 3 of Wald Park, which was set to include a dog park, tennis courts and more. The project came in well over budget, and Boles said TCU, the Community Spaces Plan project manager, is looking at different options. Phase 2 of Wald Park construction is essentially complete, though the ballparks will be resurfaced, and sunshades installed at a later date, Boles said.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the final 10% of the fiscal year 2021 budget
- Approved the fiscal year 2022 budget – for more on the budget, see the separate story in this month’s paper.
- Approved a 3% cost of living increase for city employees.
- Approved financing terms for equipment and vehicles purchased in fiscal year 2022
- Declared certain property as surplus.
- Approved an alcohol license for Grand Cantina Bar and Grill, a new restaurant opening at 2409 Acton Road.
- Approved the granting of an easement at Fire Station No. 1 to Verizon Wireless.
- Introduced the potential rezoning of 4224 And 4228 Oakview Lane from institutional zoning to planned residential district for the proposed construction of seven townhomes by Kadco Homes.