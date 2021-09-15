Work ongoing inside new civic center

× Expand Photo Courtesy of TCU Consulting Work continues inside the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center adjacent to City Hall.

While the anticipated opening date of the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center looks to be delayed, important work is happening inside the facility, said Raynor Boles with TCU Consulting.

Boles, speaking to the Vestavia Hills City Council on Sept. 13, said while the contractual date for the civic center’s opening is in November, latest projections call for it to be finished in February 2022.

“We are attacking every line item we can possibly attack,” Boles said. “When someone says they’re going to have steel on site Sept. 3 and they don’t show, it’s tough.”

Boles said the bridge installation was scheduled for the end of September, and said interior renovation work, as well as the building of the new addition, was ongoing.

Boles also gave an update on Crosshaven Drive, saying that on Sept. 27, crews will gain access to the west side of the project, allowing them to begin improving that section of the road.

Work continues on looking at possible scope reductions or other options to reduce the projected price of Phase 3 of Wald Park, which was set to include a dog park, tennis courts and more. The project came in well over budget, and Boles said TCU, the Community Spaces Plan project manager, is looking at different options. Phase 2 of Wald Park construction is essentially complete, though the ballparks will be resurfaced, and sunshades installed at a later date, Boles said.

