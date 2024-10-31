Work begins on intersection of U.S. 31 and Old Columbiana Road

× Expand Image from city of Vestavia Hills Facebook page

Jefferson County and the Alabama Department of Transportation have started work on the troublesome intersection of U.S. 31 and Columbiana Road, and work on two other road and infrastructure projects in Vestavia Hills is scheduled for November and December.

City officials are advising motorists to anticipate construction crews at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Columbiana Road within the next few weeks. This work will include resurfacing of the roadway asphalt, improvements to turn lanes and a new signal system. Drivers should expect activities along the roadway shoulders during the day and lane closures for paving work in the overnight hours, city officials said.

The long-awaited improvement project for U.S. 31 and Columbiana Road will address several problems that have flustered motorists over the years due to poor sightlines and a confusing design. Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes said the project is vital to the city’s master plan to address the lower section of U.S. 31 and will make that intersection more logical and improve the paving, lane striping and even some aesthetics for that gateway.

“The county stepped up to be the lead on the project,” Downes said.

The other two projects starting soon are the repaving of Dolly Ridge Road between Rocky Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road, and infrastructure improvements along Massey Road. All three of these projects are indicative of positive relationships with Jefferson County and the state of Alabama to improve the quality of life for Vestavia Hills residents, Downes said.

The effort to repave Dolly Ridge Road is also a Jefferson County-led project. Downes said Dolly Ridge Road is a through road, and, therefore, the county is responsible for its maintenance. He said this stretch of Dolly Ridge Road needed repair and expressed his appreciation for the county’s leadership.

“They’ve just been a great collaborator and stepped up saying, ‘Hey, it’s a priority for both of us. Let’s get it done,’” Downes said.

Downes said most of the work on these projects will be done at night for safety issues and to avoid traffic disruptions. The county will also work to complete the repaving as quickly as possible to keep disturbances to the residential communities along the route to a minimum.

“While there may be some noise, it will be fast. It will be quick, and it will avoid what could be very safety-related issues, particularly with that morning and afternoon traffic,” he said.

ALDOT will lead a federally-funded project along Massey Road scheduled to begin in December. That project will include the replacement of a retaining wall behind the Red Roof Inn on U.S. 31, as well as utility relocation within the right of way but outside the travel lanes on Massey Road.

“That’s a long-awaited project, and we’re near now geared up for that contractor to mobilize,” Downes said.

For more information on these and other projects, visit vhal.org/community/city-projects.