Woman arrested in officer's death

Stephanie Nicole Keller, 43, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Thursday night shooting death of Vestavia Hills police officer Andy Kimbrel, according to the Gardendale Police Department.

Keller had a $100,000 bond set and was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, according to the department.

The Gardendale Police Department did not return multiple phone calls seeking more information about the incident, and the relationship between Keller and Kimbrel.

Kimbrel, 42, was shot and killed at his residence on Woodbrook Drive on Thursday night. Kimbrel had been with the department since October 2002, and had served as a patrol officer, school resource officer at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and Vestavia Hills High School, and evidence technician, VHPD Capt. Johnny Evans said at a press conference.

The Gardendale Police Department announced in a press release they arrived on scene at about 11 p.m. Thursday night and found Kimbrel suffering from a gunshot wound. Kimbrel was taken to UAB Hospital where he died Friday morning.

"Andy was loved by his fellow officers and the community in which he chose to protect," Evans said in a prepared statement. "The Vestavia Police Department extends our gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time."

