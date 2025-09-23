Wing Ding taking charity grant applications

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The official T-shirt for the Wing Ding 2024 wings cookoff at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The Leadership Vestavia Hills organization is accepting applications from nonprofits interested in receiving a grant from the group through Friday, Oct. 3.

Proceeds for the grants are generated through the Wing Ding event held each spring that gives teams an opportunity to compete to see who can cook the best chicken wings and gives the public a chance to sample wings from all the competitors.

The Wing Ding event typically gives out almost $20,000 in grants each year. All applicants must be a 501c(3) organization. Applicants will be notified by Oct. 31 on the status of their grant application.

File an application here.