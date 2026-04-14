Wing Ding competition returns with food, music and family fun

× Expand Submitted Wing Ding

Wing Ding will take place Saturday, April 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Vestavia Hills City Hall lawn.

The event, organized by Leadership Vestavia Hills, will feature teams of amateur chefs competing to cook the best wings, with awards presented for judges’ favorites as well as a people’s choice winner selected by attendees. Guests can sample entries from all teams, with all-you-can-eat wings available while supplies last.

In addition to the competition, the event will include live music and a children’s area with games and activities.

Admission is $12 in advance for ages 10 and older and $15 at the gate. Children ages 9 and younger are admitted free. For more information and registration, visit leadershipvestaviahills.com.