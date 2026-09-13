Will Stewart and the Gold Band bring Southern storytelling to Library in the Forest

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host Will Stewart and the Gold Band for a live concert Sunday, Sept. 20, from 6-7 p.m.

A Birmingham-based singer-songwriter and guitarist, Stewart draws inspiration from the landscapes, characters and stories of the South. His music moves among country, folk, acoustic music and rock while exploring subjects ranging from love and loss to the complexities of contemporary Southern life.

Stewart has released four solo albums and has also worked as a sideman with Birmingham-area musicians including The Blips, Terry Ohms, Sarah Lee Langford and longtime collaborator Janet Simpson.

His latest album, "Moon Winx," takes its inspiration from the former Moon Winx Lodge in Tuscaloosa. The 10-song project mixes historical references with fictional characters and stories connected to the landmark motel, pairing them with elements of rock, country, blues and rhythm and blues.

For more information about Stewart and his music, visit willstewartmusic.com.