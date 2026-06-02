Wildlife photographer to share lessons in observation at Mountain High Outfitters

Mountain High Outfitters will host “Worth the Hike: Seeing What Most People Miss” on June 11 at 7 p.m. at its Cahaba Village location, 2800 Cahaba Village, Suite 250.

Wildlife photographer Damion Bankhead will lead the free in-store presentation, sharing stories behind some of his published wildlife photographs and offering insight into the patience, awareness and fieldwork required to capture them.

The program will focus on helping outdoor enthusiasts develop a greater awareness of the natural world, including why people often overlook wildlife encounters and simple ways to become more observant while hiking and exploring outdoors.

Bankhead also will discuss how increased awareness can foster a stronger connection to conservation and stewardship efforts.

A limited number of Bankhead’s prints will be available for purchase during the event.

The program is free to attend. For more information, call 205-970-3300.