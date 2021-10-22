Wife of VHPD officer found guilty of manslaughter

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Andrew Wade Kimbrel, 42, was shot and killed on May 2 in a domestic situation. Kimbrel had been with the Vestavia Hills Police Department since October 2002.

A jury found Stephanie Keller guilty of manslaughter on Friday in the 2019 shooting death of her husband, Vestavia Hills police officer Andy Kimbrel, at their Gardendale home, said Jason Wollitz, Keller's attorney.

Keller was originally charged with intentional murder, but a jury convicted her on a lesser charge following deliberations that began Thursday evening.

In a statement, Wollitz said they plan to appeal the conviction.

"While clearly disappointed in the decision reached in her case, Ms. Keller does appreciate that the jury unanimously rejected the State’s accusation that she intentionally caused the death of her husband,” Wollitz said. “Ms. Keller continues to steadfastly maintain her innocence and looks forward to having the Appellate Courts review her case.”

Wollitz said he and his team will file post-judgment motions and a hearing will be held on those motions within 30 days. Those motions will ask Judge Alaric May, who presided over the case, to find the jury did not have the evidence it needed to reach their verdict, and to acquit Keller.

The case now moves to the sentencing phase, with a pre-sentence investigation being conducted between now and January 20, 2022. On Jan. 20, Keller will be sentenced, and Wollitz said within 45 days of that sentencing, Keller will file her appeal.

Kimbrel, 42, was shot at his residence on Woodbrook Drive on May 2. Kimbrel had been with the department since October 2002, and had served as a patrol officer, school resource officer at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and Vestavia Hills High School, and evidence technician, VHPD Capt. Johnny Evans said at a 2019 press conference.

Under Alabama law, a person commits manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person, or if he or she causes the death of another person under circumstances that would constitute murder except, that he or she causes the death due to a sudden heat of passion caused by provocation recognized by law.

The sentencing range for manslaughter is 2 to 20 years.

The Gardendale Police Department announced in a press release they arrived on scene at about 11 p.m. that night and found Kimbrel suffering from a gunshot wound. Kimbrel was taken to UAB Hospital where he died in the early morning hours of May 3.

"Andy was loved by his fellow officers and the community in which he chose to protect," Evans said in a prepared statement. "The Vestavia Police Department extends our gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time."

Kimbrel and Keller have two children together.