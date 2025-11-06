White House Historical Association president to speak in Vestavia Hills Nov. 12

× Expand Photo from White House Historical Association website Stewart McLaurin is president of the White House Historical Assocation

The president of the White House Historical Association, Birmingham native Stewart McLaurin, is scheduled to speak in Vestavia Hills next week (Wednesday, Nov. 12) at a meeting of the Birmingham Antiquarian Society.

McLaurin’s talk at the Vestavia Country Club comes at a time of much controversy surrounding the White House and President Trump’s demolition of the East Wing and plans for construction of a $300 million 90,000-square-foot ballroom in its place. But it’s unclear whether McLaurin will address that topic.

A news release indicates McLaurin’s talk will be on the history of the 150th anniversary of state dinners. The release also says McLaurin will discuss the nonpartisan mission of the White House Historical Association, a private nonprofit established by First Lady Jaqueline Kennedy in 1961.

McLaurin is in his 12th year as president of the association, which works to fulfill Kennedy’s vision of enhancing the understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of the executive mansion.

In September 2024, the association opened a 33,000-square-foot technology-based educational center called The People’s House: A White House Experience about a block away from the White House. The mission of the center is to promote the story of the mansion, its inhabitants and the people who have dedicated their careers to White House service.

McLaurin also is host of “The White House 1600 Sessions,” an audio and video podcast with more than 100 episodes devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories and personal accounts of the mansion.

He is a member of the USA Today Board of Contributors, writing a monthly column on the history of the White House and U.S. presidents and first ladies. He also is the author of the 2021 anthology “James Hoban: Designer and Builder of the White House,” which presents the life and work of the Irish-American architect who was handpicked by George Washington to design the president’s house, as well as a children’s book on the same topic.

McLaurin has held leadership roles with other national nonprofit and higher education organizations, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the Motion Picture Association of America and Georgetown University. He served as chief of staff for Elizabeth Dole at the American Red Cross and was a founding board member of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in American history and political science and is an avid Crimson Tide football fan who frequently attends home games.