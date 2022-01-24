Whale of a Sale to again be held virtually

× Expand Staff photo. The annual Whale of a Sale, benefiting Vestavia Day School, will once again be held online Feb.17-19.

This year’s spring Whale of a Sale consignment sale to benefit Vestavia Day School will once again be held virtually, hopefully for the last time, organizer Lane de Kozan said.

De Kozan said the event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she hopes to have the sale back in person this fall.

This year’s spring sale is set to start around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, on vestaviadayschoolwhaleofasale.com, de Kozan said.

The sale will last through Saturday, Feb. 19, and as usual, all items will be 50% off on Saturday. The sale will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and the pickup for purchased items will be Feb. 25 at the Lighthouse at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church. Sellers will drop off their items beforehand.

Typically, the sale has items such as clothing, baby equipment, shoes, toys, games, strollers, car seats and more. The spring sale also includes bathing suits, warm-weather type clothing and more, de Kozan said.

Whale of a Sale

WHERE: Online

WHEN: Starts Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.; ends Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.

DETAILS: Pickup items Feb. 25 at Lighthouse at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church

WEB: vestaviadayschoolwhaleofasale.com

Proceeds from the sale help provide materials and equipment for the school, which is a ministry of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church. De Kozan said between the spring and the fall sales, about $30,000 typically is raised for the school.