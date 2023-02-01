Whale of a Sale set for later this month

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ashley Burson, left, holds up an outfit to show her friend Kathleen Millsap as they shop at the annual Whale of a Sale fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills Methodist day school program in September 2022.

The annual spring Whale of a Sale consignment sale and fundraiser for Vestavia Day School is set for later this month.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24. Volunteers can shop at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with sellers able to join them at noon. Guests can purchase early passes for $5 to shop beginning at 4 p.m. The public sale is from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday night, and everything is half-off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Whale of a Sale is held at the Lighthouse on the campus of Vestavia Hills Methodist Church in February and September. The spring sale features spring and summer clothes, bathing suits and July 4 and Easter outfits, said organizer Kristen Honeycutt. The sale benefits the day school, an auxiliary ministry of the church.

The day school has used the money to purchase flooring, iPads for students, a playground cover and teacher appreciation gifts, she said. Whale of a Sale is the day school’s only fundraiser. Honeycutt said the event also brings community members together.

The twice-annual sale, which also takes place in the fall, usually features 150 to 180 sellers at each sale, Honeycutt said. The clothes and other items sold are “great deals” for shoppers, she said, often featuring high-value brands at a discounted price.

The sale returned to in-person shopping with the fall 2022 sale, following years of virtual shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To purchase tickets, visit vhmc.org/woas.