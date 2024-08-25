Whale of a Sale consignment event coming Sept. 12-13 at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Shoppers browse items at the September 2022 Whale of a Sale consignment sale at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church has its biannual Whale of Sale consignment sale and fundraiser coming up Sept. 12-13.

Shoppers can find gently used children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, baby gear and maternity clothing. The funds raised will go toward projects for the Vestavia Day School and The Rucker Collier Foundation, which is a charitable organization committed to raising awareness of and finding a cure for sclerosing epithelioid fibrosarcoma and other rare and lesser-studied pediatric sarcomas.

The public can shop on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An early shopper pass can be purchased online for $10, allowing shoppers to enter the sale before the public, beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday. For more information, visit vhmc.org/woas.