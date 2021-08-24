Whale of a Sale again goes virtual

× Expand Staff photo. Due to the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, the Whale of a Sale fall consignment sale once again will be held virtually this year.

Due to the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, the Whale of a Sale fall consignment sale once again will be held virtually this year.

Kristen Honeycutt, event organizer, said the sale is set for Sept. 9 at vestaviadayschoolwhaleofasale.com/password.

Volunteers can begin shopping at 11 a.m. and sellers can shop at noon, while shoppers who sign up to shop through Event Brite can begin shopping at 2 p.m. The sale opens to the general public at 5 p.m. A half-off sale begins at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, and the sale ends at 8 p.m. that day.

Honeycutt said the decision to move it back to a virtual sale, like it was last year, was made out of an abundance of caution.

There will be a drop-off day for sellers to take their items to the church, and a pickup day for shoppers to pick up their items at the church, she said. The sale, which includes coats, fall and winter clothes, toys, books, Halloween costumes and more, benefits the Vestavia Day School, which has been able to use the proceeds to purchase playground equipment, electrical equipment and more, Honeycutt said.

Drop-off day is Sept. 14, while pickup day is Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for both days.

The event has been held for a number of years, Honeycutt said. For more information, visit whaleofasale.blogspot.com.