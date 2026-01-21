Wellness class at library to focus on nutrition for endurance events

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

“Nutrition for an Endurance Event” will be held Thursday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The program is part of a January wellness series featuring registered dietitians from Cultivate Wellness.

The class will be led by Dylan White, a registered dietitian and ultramarathon runner, who will discuss how proper nutrition and hydration can support endurance training. Topics will include fueling strategies before, during and after events such as 5Ks, marathons and Ironman races, with a focus on maximizing the benefits of weeks of training.

The program is designed for anyone preparing for an endurance event or looking to better understand how nutrition plays a role in long-distance performance.

Cultivate Wellness is a group of registered dietitians serving the Birmingham area through individualized corporate wellness programming and one-on-one nutrition counseling. The organization specializes in practical, evidence-based guidance to help individuals and groups build healthier habits.