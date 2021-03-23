April 2021: Weekend garbage routes ending

× Expand Stock photo. Residents whose trash was being picked up on Wednesdays and Saturdays now will have their trash picked up on either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays, according to City Manager Jeff Downes.

Amwaste will no longer pick up trash on Saturdays in Vestavia Hills, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

Residents whose trash was being picked up on Wednesdays and Saturdays now will have their trash picked up on either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays, he said.

Some residents had complained about the noise of pickups early on Saturday mornings or forgetting to set their trash out on Saturdays, so city officials decided to end the weekend pickups, Downes said.

Nothing else is changing regarding the routes. Amwaste still is asking residents to put their recycling items in their second days’ pickup. Residents should contact the city if they have any questions about their service. Information about new routes was expected to be delivered to affected residents in mid-March, Downes said at the March 8 City Council meeting.

The only items the council needed to debate at the meeting were the special license for the annual Wing Dings event, allowing the sale of alcohol at the event, which will be held during the last week of April, and a resolution allowing Downes to declare three police vehicles as surplus. Both items were approved.

Councilwoman Kimberly Cook announced an upcoming vacancy on the Vestavia Hills Board of Education, which is a five-year term. The application period opened March 9 and closes April 12. Interviews will be conducted either April 15 or 16, and the council plans to vote on a new board member April 26 at the regularly scheduled council meeting.

The term of current school board President Lisa Baker is set to expire at the end of May.