Vestavia Hills offices, facilities closed Friday due to inclement weather

Vestavia Hills city offices and facilities will be closed Friday due to expected inclement winter weather, including Vestavia Hills City Hall, the Vestavia Hills Civic Center and Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Police and fire personnel are available for emergency assistance. People can call 911 to report emergencies, including downed trees, downed power lines or other urgent road conditions. Non-emergencies can be reported via VH Connect at vhal.org/Vestavia-hills-connect or by calling the Vestavia Hills Police Department non-emergency number at 205-978-0140.

Any road closures should be available on the city’s website at vhal.org/community/city-projects/#road-closures.

If the anticipated weather creates unsafe conditions for garbage trucks to operate, Friday garbage routes will be canceled, city officials said. Regular routes will resume as scheduled next week.

Power outages can be reported at http://bit.ly/ALPwrOutage or by calling 800-888-2726.

Vestavia Hills police and fire officials plan to post any public safety updates on their Facebook pages as well.