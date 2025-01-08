Vestavia Hills City Schools closed Friday for winter weather threat

The Vestavia Hills school system today announced that all Vestavia Hills City Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10, due to the threat of inclement winter weather.

All school and after-school activities will proceed as normal on Thursday, Jan. 9, school officials said.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon indicated a winter storm watch is in effect for Jefferson, Shelby, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Winston counties for late Thursday night through late Friday night. Heavy snow is possible, mixing at times with sleet and freezing rain, the weather service said. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 4 inches are possible, the service said.

"Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous," the weather service said. "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

People should delay all travel if possible, but if travel is absolutely necessary, they should drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, the weather service said.

"Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination," the service said. "Avoid sudden braking or acceleration and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order."