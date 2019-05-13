Water outage planned for Wednesday

× Expand Photo Courtesy of the City of Ve This map shows the areas expected to be affected by Wednesday’s water outage.

On Wednesday of this week, the Birmingham Water Works will shut off water for portions of Vestavia Hills from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city’s communications specialist, Cinnamon McCulley, said the 12-hour service interruption is expected to affect the Rocky Ridge portion of the city, starting on Misty Lane off Rocky Ridge Road and ending at the four-way stop at the fire station on Morgan Drive. The outage includes the majority of Lime Rock Road before the four-way stop near the high school, and encompasses the Tanglewood subdivision as well as other subdivisions, but does not include Coventry or Tanglecreek, McCulley said.

“This outage affects not only homes in the area, but also fire hydrants,” the city said in a statement. “Please know that the Vestavia Hills Fire Department will have access to alternate fire hydrants should there be a fire during the outage time. Each truck carries 1,500 ft of fire hose and, although it may be farther than normal, their hoses will reach a working hydrant. There will be additional fire engines at the Morgan Drive station in preparation of this outage. As always, VHFD and VHPD will be available should you require assistance.”

BWW spokesperson RIck Jackson said four large valves in the area must be replaced as part of the company’s desire to invest in infrastructure.

“We’ve been trying to get this job done for weeks now, but the weather just hasn’t cooperated with us,” Jackson said. “We advise those with pets or who will be home during this outage to plan ahead by storing water the day before. Once water is restored on Wednesday, there may be low water pressure or a milky tint to the water, and this is because we’ll be flushing the system to get things back to normal operation.

“This is another case of aging infrastructure. Investing in our water infrastructure is a 24/7/365 job for us, and while we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to our customers, we look forward to the long-lasting improvements this construction will bring.”

A larger version of the map attached to this story may be found at https://vhal.org/community/city-projects.