Wald Park Aquatic Complex set to open this weekend

The pool at Wald Park is scheduled to open to the public this weekend as finishing touches are made on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

The pool at Wald Park is scheduled to open to the public this weekend as finishing touches are made on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

After months of waiting and several delays, the Wald Park Aquatic Complex will open this weekend, with a walk-through and open house set for today, Sept. 3, and the grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The new pools include a competition pool and a family-style pool.

The project, delayed a few times due to weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is part of the city's wide-ranging Community Spaces Plan.

Through the month of September, the pool will be free to Vestavia Hills residents with valid ID.

