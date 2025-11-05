Volunteers to partner with Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit to build beds for kids Saturday, Nov. 8

× Expand Still shot from Sleep in Heavenly Peace video A Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteer helps build beds for kids.

Volunteers with the Junior League of Birmingham, Rotaract Club of Birmingham and Rotary Club of Birmingham will partner with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit this Saturday, Nov. 8, to build beds for local children in need.

The three groups are collaborating to pay for the cost of the materials to build 50 beds and providing the volunteers to do the work at the Junior League of Birmingham headquarters in Birmingham.

“Providing a safe and comfortable place to sleep is one of the most basic needs a child has,” Junior League of Birmingham President Ellen King said in a news release. “Through our partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the Junior League of Birmingham is able to make a very real, hands-on impact for families in our community. We are grateful for the opportunity to come together in service — building beds, building relationships and building a stronger Birmingham for all.”

This bed build day will be the second one hosted by the Junior League. The project is being coordinated by the Birmingham South chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which is based in Vestavia Hills.