Volunteers invited to join Birmingham Rise Against Hunger on July 15

Volunteers are invited to join the Birmingham Rise Against Hunger team at Mountaintop Church next week on July 15 to help package meals for children and families facing hunger worldwide.

The event will take place in two shifts from 11 am. to noon and again from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church at 225 Centerview Drive.

Each box of meals provides nutrition for students in need and supports global food aid efforts. Community members of all ages are welcome to participate. Donations are also encouraged — one box of meals feeds a student for an entire school year. For more information or to register, visit riseagainsthunger.org/VestaviaHillsCommunityEvent