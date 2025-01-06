Viva Vestavia Hills to spotlight local cuisine, live music

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photos. The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host its annual Viva Vestavia Hills event on Jan. 28 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the newly renovated Vestavia Hills Civic Center Ballroom, 1090 Montgomery Highway. × 2 of 2 Expand Staff photos. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host its annual Viva Vestavia Hills event on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the newly renovated Vestavia Hills Civic Center Ballroom, 1090 Montgomery Highway.

Known as the “Taste of Vestavia Hills,” the event will feature food and wine tastings from more than 25 local restaurants, live music and a silent auction.

Participating restaurants

The following restaurants were confirmed participants as of press time:

Chick-fil-A: Known for its chicken sandwiches and nuggets, Chick-fil-A will bring its Southern-style menu to the event.

Bistro V: A fine-dining staple in Vestavia Hills, Bistro V will showcase upscale cuisine blending Southern comfort with modern flair.

Rolls Bakery: A local favorite for fresh-baked pastries and desserts, Rolls Bakery is expected to delight with its signature sweet treats.

Slice Pizza: Serving artisan pizza with bold flavors and fresh ingredients, Slice Pizza caters to fans of gourmet pies.

Clean Cajun Cooking: Specializing in authentic Cajun dishes, this catering company emphasizes healthy options with a personal chef’s touch.

Chopt Salad: Known for fresh, customizable salads, Chopt Salad provides health-conscious options packed with flavor.

Troup’s Pizza: A local pizza favorite, Troup’s Pizza delivers creative topping combinations in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Crumbl Cookie: Famous for its rotating selection of oversized cookies, Crumbl Cookie offers indulgent desserts.

Cookie Fix: Specializing in premium, handcrafted cookies, Cookie Fix features soft, gooey treats baked fresh daily.

Baumhower’s Victory Grille: Known for its game-day atmosphere, this restaurant serves hearty American fare such as wings and burgers.

Dave’s Hot Chicken: Offering spicy chicken tenders and sliders, Dave’s Hot Chicken caters to fans of bold heat.

Donatos: With edge-to-edge toppings, Donatos will offer samples of its thin-crust pizzas.

Happy Catering: A go-to for events, Happy Catering brings its reputation for crowd-pleasing dishes.

Mudtown Eat & Drink/The Ridge: These sister restaurants offer Southern-inspired dishes with bold flavors and comfort food.

Samurai Japan: A hibachi and sushi favorite, Samurai Japan will present fresh Japanese cuisine.

Satterfield’s: Known for refined Southern cuisine, Satterfield’s blends elegance with comfort.

El Zun Zun: Featuring bold flavors and tropical ingredients, El Zun Zun is a modern Latin American kitchen.

Cala Coffee: This cozy coffee shop will offer specialty drinks and treats.

El Poblano: A local Mexican restaurant offering traditional dishes such as tacos and enchiladas.

Kathy G. and Co.: A renowned local catering company, Kathy G. and Co. will showcase its expertly crafted dishes perfect for any event.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online. Attendees may choose digital tickets or pick up hard copies at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

Guests will also have a chance to win a raffle prize: an emerald necklace donated by Steed’s Jewelers. Raffle tickets are $25, and the winner will be announced during the event.

Proceeds will benefit the Chamber Foundation’s general fund and scholarship initiatives. Attire is dressy casual.

For more information or to purchase tickets and raffle entries, visit the foundation’s website at myschoolshares.com.