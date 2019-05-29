VHUMC Farmers Market in full bloom

by

×

1 of 15

STA_1445a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

2 of 15

STA_1434a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

3 of 15

STA_1436a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

4 of 15

STA_1451a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

5 of 15

STA_1437a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

6 of 15

STA_1439a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

7 of 15

STA_1445a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

8 of 15

STA_1442a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

9 of 15

STA_1447a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

10 of 15

STA_1444a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

11 of 15

STA_1456a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

12 of 15

STA_1451a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

13 of 15

STA_1457a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

14 of 15

STA_1458a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

×

15 of 15

STA_1460a.jpg

Leah Ingram Eagle

The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church (VHUMC) Farmers Market opened for the season on May 9. The market features a new time and location this year. Open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Wednesday, it takes place off Highway 31 in Scouts Square, in front of the Walgreens.

In addition to local produce and vegetables, vendors also sold infused oils, muscadine in a bottle, pound cakes and more.

The market will run each Wednesday — except July 3 — until August 28. Last summer's market raised over $2,500 worth of fresh fruit and vegetables to provide to those in need.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/VestaviaFarmersMarket.

Tags

by

View past issues

Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours