VHUMC Farmers Market in full bloom

The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church (VHUMC) Farmers Market opened for the season on May 9. The market features a new time and location this year. Open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Wednesday, it takes place off Highway 31 in Scouts Square, in front of the Walgreens.
In addition to local produce and vegetables, vendors also sold infused oils, muscadine in a bottle, pound cakes and more.
The market will run each Wednesday — except July 3 — until August 28. Last summer's market raised over $2,500 worth of fresh fruit and vegetables to provide to those in need.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/VestaviaFarmersMarket.