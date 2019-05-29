VHUMC Farmers Market in full bloom

× 1 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 2 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 3 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 4 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 5 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 6 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 7 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 8 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 9 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 10 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 11 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 12 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 13 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 14 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle × 15 of 15 Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church (VHUMC) Farmers Market opened for the season on May 9. The market features a new time and location this year. Open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Wednesday, it takes place off Highway 31 in Scouts Square, in front of the Walgreens.

In addition to local produce and vegetables, vendors also sold infused oils, muscadine in a bottle, pound cakes and more.

The market will run each Wednesday — except July 3 — until August 28. Last summer's market raised over $2,500 worth of fresh fruit and vegetables to provide to those in need.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/VestaviaFarmersMarket.