VHPD arrests Cahaba Heights arson suspect

× Expand Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Police Department. Micah Joseph Sartori Micah Joseph Sartori

The Vestavia Hills Police Department and Fire Marshal's Office have obtained warrants and arrested Micah Joseph Sartori for second degree arson.

Sartori is charged in the case of a house fire in Cahaba Heights that happened on Sunday.

There were no injuries and the fire, at a home on Ida Lane, was put out quickly by firefighters.

Sartori's bond is set at $15,000.

Vestavia Voice has reached out to VHPD for more information and will update this story.