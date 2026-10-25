VHMC Trunk or Treat brings Halloween fun to church parking lot

× Expand Image courtesy of VHMC

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church will host its community-wide Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6-7 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Families are invited to dress in costume, bring friends and visit decorated trunks hosted by church members and volunteers. Participating trunk hosts are encouraged to dress up and decorate their vehicles, though neither is required.

Trick-or-treating begins at 6 p.m. Trunk hosts may arrive as early as 4 p.m. and are encouraged to be set up by 5:30 p.m.

Dinner will also be served in the Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m. before the Trunk or Treat.

The event is free and open to the community. Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is located at 2061 Kentucky Ave.