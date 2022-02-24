VHFD Earns Class 1 ISO Rating

× Expand Photo courtesy of City of Vestavia Hills. The new, $1.2 million fire truck for the city of Vestavia Hills is shown in the parking lot of City Hall.

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department has earned a Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). Only approximately 400 of the more than 30,000 fire departments evaluated receive a Class 1 ISO rating, and VHFD is proud to be in this select group. City Manager Jeff Downes commended the Fire Department on this achievement.

“Congratulations to Chief Green and all of our Vestavia Hills Fire Department personnel,” Downes said. “Advancing our city’s rating from Class 2 to Class 1 is a significant achievement made possible only by the commitment and dedication of those in our fire service. Vestavia Hills residents have repeatedly expressed their opinion that we have one of the best fire departments in the nation, and I am proud that their assertions have been officially validated by this ISO fire rating.”

ISO is an organization that independently measures and evaluates the ability of fire departments nationwide to respond to and suppress structure fires. Upon completion of their assessment, ISO assigns a PPC code ranging from 1 to 10, with Class 1 representing exemplary fire protection, and Class 10 indicating that the fire-suppression program does not meet ISO’s minimum criteria. Insurance companies utilize ISO information, along with other factors, to establish local commercial and residential property coverage rates – generally offering lower premiums in communities with a high ISO rating.

The current Class 1 rating was received following the ISO survey completion in July 2021. The Fire Department improved from a Class 2 rating received in 2016. The improvement in the rating reflects the commitment from city administration and the dedication and hard work of all Vestavia Hills Fire Department personnel. Additionally, exceptional water main and hydrant maintenance by Birmingham Water Works, along with outstanding communications coordination by Shelby County 911, were integral to the overall ranking of the Fire Department.

– Submitted by the Vestavia Hills Fire Department.