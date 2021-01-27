VHEW fundraiser Bids and Bites goes virtual

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flynt Connor. A basket from last year’s Bids and Bites auction. This year’s event will be held virtually from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5.

This year’s Bids and Bites auction, an annual fundraiser that benefits Vestavia Hills Elementary West, will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our event will be online, and West parents and staff are encouraged to join us from the comfort of their couch,” said Flynt Connor, chairman of the event this year.

The auction will feature the “ever-impressive” themed class baskets, Connor said.

“With more than 36 different themes, there will be something for everyone,” Connor said. “Various businesses have generously donated items for the silent auction. These items are always a hit, and we could not put on the auction without the support of local businesses.”

While the pandemic forced the auction to move online, Connor said COVID-19 allowed organizers to think outside the box. Parents will be able to bid on fun experiences for their child’s classroom. School experiences include bubble and chalk parties, Popsicle parties, movie parties, board game parties, minute to win it parties, and candy and Coke parties. There also will be front of the line carpool passes, a teacher parking spot, a jeans day for staff and much more, Connor said.

“Event planning has been fairly easy,” Connor said. “We have a great auction committee and have been able to communicate via email, texts and Zoom.”

This year’s auction will be 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5. Parents and staff at West should look for the link to the auction’s Instagram page to be able to bid. Community members can receive a link to participate by emailing the PTO at vhewpto@gmail.com.