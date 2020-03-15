VHCS closed Monday through April 5

× Expand Dan Starnes Starnes Media A worker helps test somebody for COVID-19, a novel coronavirus, at Assurance Health in Vestavia Hills on Friday, March 13.

After Governor Kay Ivey on Friday declared a state of emergency and gave all public schools a break from March 19 through April 5, the Vestavia Hills City School system decided on Saturday to also cancel classes from Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18 out of an abundance of precaution.

The closure includes the closing of all school facilities and the cancelation of all athletic and extracurricular activities, the school said in a statement.

In addition to the schools closing, all city recreational sports and parks and recreational facilities have closed down, including the civic center gym, said the city of Vestavia Hills’ communications director, Cinnamon McCulley.

As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest closed at least through April 6, during which time the city will reevaluate their options, McCulley said. The library is looking at some online programming, and the Liberty Park remote lockers at Liberty Pharmacy will remain open as long as the pharmacy remains open.

As of Saturday afternoon, all city offices are expected to open Monday morning, and police and fire departments are operating as normal, McCulley said.