Veterans Day event to be held at New Merkel House

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Myra Harper receives a certificate honoring her late husband from U.S. Army Major Darren Walker at the Veterans Day event at New Merkel House in November 2018.

With events at the New Merkel House back in full swing, this month will see the annual Veterans Day event return to the facility for senior residents, Director Melanie Perry said.

This year’s Veterans Day celebration, which is a separate event from the city’s event, Salute to Veterans, is set for Nov. 10 beginning at 11 a.m.

Perry said the event honors veterans from World War II up through present day and includes a certificate and pinning ceremony for the center’s many veterans.

Also at the center, there are games played each day, with time for fellowship and lunch at 11:45 a.m. On Monday, guests can exercise, while enjoying Tai Chi Tuesdays and Tech Talk Thursdays, Perry said.

There are usually monthly guest speakers, but this month’s is still unknown. Perry said there is also monthly nutritional education aimed at helping senior residents learn more about the food they eat.

Approaching Thanksgiving, Perry said the center will be closed on Nov. 25-26 but will have a Thanksgiving-style meal Nov. 24 before closing for the holiday.

The New Merkel House recently moved from its old facility further down the road on the other side of Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights and now includes a dog park. The address for the new facility is 2150 Hollis Crossing.

For more information, visit vhal.org/community/senior-living/.